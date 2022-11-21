NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Augustus Palmer IV, 44, of New Bern was convicted by a jury of Assault on a Female, Interfering with Emergency Communication, and Common Law Robbery in Craven County Superior Court last week. Palmer was prosecuted as a habitual felon and sentenced to a minimum of 116 up to 152 months in prison.
Palmer was charged after officers from the New Bern Police Department responded to an address on Trent Boulevard in response to multiple 911 calls reporting that a man was assaulting a woman in front of a residence and that the woman had run into the roadway seeking help. When police arrived they found the woman, who had previously been in a relationship with PALMER
and had sought a domestic violence protection order against him, exhibiting injuries sustained in the assault. During the course of the assault, PALMER stole a cell phone from the victim as she attempted to call 911 before fleeing the scene. Passing motorists who stopped to help and bystanders who witnessed the assault called 911 to report the incident.
District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “This conviction and sentence occurred because the victim fully cooperated with the investigation and prosecution of this case. In addition, civilian witnesses provided statements and testified in court. Those of us in law enforcement and prosecution must have the assistance of victims and witnesses to help us build safer communities.”
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. presided over the trial and sentenced the defendant. Assistant District Attorney Matthew T. Wareham prosecuted the case in court.
