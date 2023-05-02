CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST — The Croatan National Forest Great Lake wildfire is now at an estimated 63%, according to U.S. Forest Service daily advisement.
The Southern Area Gray Team took over management of the Great Lakes Fire Tuesday.
The Gray Team is a Type III team with a smaller organization structure.
The reduction of the fire has allowed for a smaller organization. Firefighters continue to be on the fire lines to patrol, monitor, and eliminate any heat sources that may come up during the current drying trend this week.
Accumulated rainfall totals from passing storms have significantly aided firefighting efforts. The primary object for the Gray Team is public and firefighter safety.
The Forest Service warns the public to be aware that while some of the wildland resources including personnel and engines, have been released from this incident, there are still personnel and equipment travelling the roads in the area and to use caution when driving in their proximity.
