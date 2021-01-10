Convicted felon's death sparks investigation at Pamlico Correctional Institution

BAYBORO - The death of a man Saturday night at the Pamlico Correctional Institution has sparked an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Johnny Autry, 44, came to staff in a paranoid state Saturday, the SBI said.
According to staff, they spoke with Autry for more than an hour and were unable to calm him down and he then entered into medical distress and became unresponsive, the SBI said.
Staff members and first responders tried lifesaving measures on Autry but he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.
Autry was being held in medium custody and was serving a sentence as a habitual felon and for drug possession and was due for release in December 2021, the SBI said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.