RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina legislature is resuming its annual session, two weeks after meeting to approve a $1.6 billion package that distributed COVID-19 funds from Washington.
Lawmakers scheduled floor sessions and a committee meeting as they return starting Monday.
Constituents can come inside the Legislative Building again now that it will reopen to the public. It was closed for safety's sake four weeks ago. The building's capacity will be capped and members, staff and visitors should expect temperature checks when going inside.
It's unclear how long legislators will keep the session going. Senate committees meeting in person this week will examine unemployment benefit delays and a recent audit critical of the Department of Transportation. A House committee set for Wednesday will meet by video only, however.
Fiscal matters surely will be discussed, as government revenues have taken a hit since March due to the economic downturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.