Benjamin Frey, American Studies professor at the University of North Carolina, sits on campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Frey, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, led the language research behind a new smartphone interface by Lenovo-owned Motorola. The Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones, uses the syllable-based written characters first created by the Cherokee Nation's Sequoyah in the early 1800s. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)