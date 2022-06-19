FILE - Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, welcomes a visitor to the gallery during the session at the Capitol, Friday March 11, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Crowded Republican congressional primaries in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, will settle who takes on centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November’s general elections, which in turn could help determine which party controls the U.S. House. Kiggans is a nurse practitioner and Navy veteran who has served in the state legislature since 2020 and has the backing of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing House Republicans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)