FILE - This aerial drone photo shows the Call Federal Credit Union building, front, Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. A warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, a judge has ruled. The decision could make it more difficult for police to use the popular investigative technique, privacy experts say.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)