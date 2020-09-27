A new poll shows broad support for the Opportunity Scholarship Program across the political spectrum. Civitas Institute, a conservative public policy organization, released a Sept. 23 poll which shows Republicans and Democrats approve of the program. Nearly 70% of respondents said they view the vouchers favorably compared to 18% who oppose it.
A little more than 50% said they were less likely to support a candidate who wants to get rid of the program. Only 18% said they were more likely to support a candidate who wanted to do away with the Opportunity Scholarships.
The poll surveyed 612 likely N.C. voters from Sept. 17-20. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.96%.
