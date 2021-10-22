NEWTON (AP) — One person was killed and two people were injured after a school bus collided with a truck in North Carolina, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Thursday.
There were no children on the bus, but a state trooper confirmed the driver of the truck was killed and the two who were injured were taken to hospitals in the Newton area, The News Herald of Morganton reported. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
According to the patrol, the truck collided with the bus at an intersection on N.C. Highway 16 near a car dealership. The bus, which carries students from Bandys High School, was knocked into another vehicle and ended up on its side, the trooper said.
