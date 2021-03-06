CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools who want in-person learning for their students over virtual classrooms.
The Charlotte Observer reports that parents filed the lawsuit in September. They argued that remote learning is particularly difficult for special education students and those without home computers.
But Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams ruled Friday that the parents failed to show how such learning hurt their children’s education, according to a copy of the judge’s dismissal form.
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools returned to in-person learning on a limited basis last month.
