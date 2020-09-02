FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talks with Charlie Hale, vice president of Operations & Programs of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, during the governor's tour of the Raleigh, N.C., branch of the food bank, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Four years after he narrowly won the politically divided state carried by then-candidate Donald Trump, Cooper now has a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Cooper's reelection path offers clues to what will work for Southern Democrats in an election cycle that also will determine control of the White House and Congress. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)