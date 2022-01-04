CHARLOTTE (AP) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina man, police said Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said its homicide unit identified the teenager as a suspect in the shooting on Dec. 14. A secure custody order for first-degree murder was issued and on Monday, detectives located the juvenile and arrested him without incident, according to a news release.
Officers responding to a call of assault with a deadly weapon south of downtown Charlotte found Richard Marshall Jr. 46, with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency personnel pronounced Marshal dead at the scene, police said.
An investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.
