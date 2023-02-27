JACKSONVILLE - A Maysville man died Sunday when he crashed into a tree on Western Blvd. in Jacksonville.
According to Jacksoville Police, Alphonso Hill, 39, died at the scene.
JPD said tHill was driving at a high rate of speed around 7 a.m. when his car crossed the median and hit a tree in the parking lot of the Handy Mart on Western Blvd.
Debris from the crash damaged a parked vehicle at the business.Police are still looking into the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 910-455-4000.
