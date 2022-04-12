DURHAM (AP) — At least two people fired on law enforcement officers in an unmarked vehicle in Durham over the weekend, officials said.
Two on-duty officers were observing the area near Keystone Place and Dearborn Drive on Saturday night as part of an ongoing investigation when at least two unknown males fired multiple rounds, the Durham County sheriff’s office said in a news release. The officers’ vehicle and nearby occupied homes were struck, but no one was injured, officials said. The shooters have not been identified.
“This gun violence cannot go on and has to stop,” Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said in a statement. “Innocent people who were sitting in their homes and enjoying a Saturday evening with family could have been seriously injured or killed.”
