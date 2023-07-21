JACKSONVILLE = Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin has announced her resignation effective Oct. 6. Griffin has served Onslow County for six years, first as the deputy county manager and then as the county manager for the past four years.
The resignation comes a month after county commissioners voted to censure Commissioner Walter Scott. Among the reasons for the censure was Scott being accused of threatening and intimidating employees, including Griffin.
During her time as deputy county manager Griffin helped guide the county through Hurricane Florence response and recovery. As the county manager she provided valuable leadership during the public health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded the upcoming expansion of the Emergency Operations Center.
She continued to develop Onslow County’s internal culture of a high-performance organization and encouraged leadership training for staff at all levels. Griffin sought to put county employees first and was always concerned with their safety and wellbeing.
Over the past four years Griffin has helped Onslow County develop closer relationships with the Onslow County School System, Marine Corps Installations East, area municipalities, and other community partners.
Griffin said it was a privilege to serve the citizens and employees of Onslow County.
“I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve as Onslow County manager for the last four years. I thank the Board of Commissioners and all of our hard working staff members for the support they have given me,” she said. “This is an amazing community, and I am honored to have been given this opportunity to serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.