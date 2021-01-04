RALEIGH (AP) — An off-duty firefighter has died due to injuries he sustained when his car overturned during a car crash in North Carolina.
Raleigh Fire Lt. Herman Gregory Ellis was the sole occupant in his car during the multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Raleigh, news outlets reported. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died.
“Greg was a great union man through and through, an even better ‘old school’ fireman, dedicated father, and a great friend to many,” the Raleigh Fire Fighters Professional Association said Sunday in a Facebook post.
Ellis had been with the city’s fire department for more than a decade.
