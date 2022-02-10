STATESVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with 380 counts of child sex offenses that span a three-year period, police said Thursday.
Officers with the Statesville Police Department said they were tipped off on Feb. 7 about a sex offense between the man and a child, news outlets reported. An investigation revealed the sexual assaults happened over three years.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home and collected evidence. After gathering evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police said William Ray Clark, 52, was arrested on scene and taken before a judge.
Police said Clark faces more than 70 counts each on charges including first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
A judge denied Clark bond after he was deemed a danger to the public. His court-appointed attorney was not available for comment on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.