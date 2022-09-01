CURRITUCK – The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be out of service for one day on Saturday, Sept. 3 to perform routine maintenance on the M/V James B. Hunt.
The maintenance will only take one day to complete, but must be done while the ferry engine is cold.
Regular service on the route will resume Sept. 4
