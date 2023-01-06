North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2.
To create the list, the moving company United Van Lines said it studied more than 100,000 shipments that took place throughout 2022. About 30 to 40% of those customers also filled out surveys, in which they shared demographic information and their reasons for relocating, according to information shared with McClatchy News.
Wilmington topped the list with a higher percentage of people moving into the city than out of it. Roughly 81% of moves were inbound, while 19% were outbound, results show. In comparison, Bellingham, Washington — the runner-up on the list — had an inbound move rate of about 73%.
“Wilmington is... a clear No. 1 this year,” Eily Cummings, a spokesperson for United Van Lines, said in a phone interview. So, what makes Wilmington so attractive? United Van Lines gave the southeastern North Carolina city nods for its “large historic district, vibrant riverfront” and proximity to popular beaches.
The moving company said it had about 500 shipments coming into Wilmington last year, as population trends show both the city and state have welcomed new people. U.S. Census estimates from 2021 show 117,643 people lived in Wilmington, up from 115,955 the previous year. Also, federal data reveals migration from other parts of the country has been driving population growth in North Carolina, kit was reported. Meanwhile, North Carolina landed in the sixth spot on United Van Lines’ list of top states for inbound moves. Several cities also made their marks, including Hickory at No. 15, Greensboro at No. 21 and Charlotte at No. 22.
“We see a lot of movement from the Northeast to North Carolina specifically — some for retirement but also a lot for lifestyle and jobs,” Cummings said. The latest list comes after Wilmington scored the No. 3 spot in the 2021 rankings. This time around, the other places rounding out the top five were: Santa Fe, New Mexico Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Punta Gorda, Florida
