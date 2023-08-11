FILE - The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The towering roller coaster, shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column, was reopened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, after a month of repairs and testing, the park announced on its website. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)