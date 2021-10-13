Duplin County man arrested for attempting to set girlfriend on fire

A Duplin County man was charged and jailed Monday for dousing his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol and setting her on fire.
According to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Raeford Bell, 64, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call from a female near the Mount Olive area alleging her boyfriend had attacked her.
Bell has been jailed on a $1,000,000 secured bond and more charges are pending.
