JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville Marine has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-month-old child.
Jacksonville Police Department investigated the death and arrested the father of the victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Snear.
Police responded to a medical call at 107 Armstrong Dr. on Nov. 15 at 1:21 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders from Jacksonville police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services, as well as Onslow County EMS, performed life-saving measures on the infant.
The child was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. The child died on Nov. 17.
