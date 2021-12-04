CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for two drivers involved in separate hit-and-run accidents in which pedestrians were killed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday that a man struck by a car on Nov. 4 had died, The Charlotte Observer reported. The pedestrian, Van Hai Nguyen, 50, was crossing The Plaza when a gray, four-door Acura hit him, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.
Nguyen died at a hospital on Wednesday, police said.
A search continues for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Thanksgiving night. Police said in a news release that Cecilia Wallace, 59, was in a crosswalk when a red, two-door Ford Explorer hit her. The driver fled the scene, police said.
