MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Fay has formed off North Carolina's coast.
The season’s sixth tropical storm has formed off the coast of North Carolina, but it looks like Tropical Storm Fay will primarily only be a rainmaker for the East Coast particularly the Northeast.
Fay officially reached the 39-mph wind threshold for tropical storm status Thursday afternoon. The storm is located in the Atlantic just east of the Outer Banks and forecasters expect it to move to the northeast, hugging the coast as it goes.
