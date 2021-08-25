WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A husband and wife from North Carolina have pleaded guilty to transporting people living in the country illegally onto a U.S. Marine base by boat, a federal prosecutor said.
Timothy Scott Belcher, 56, and Georgina Belcher, 63, of Jacksonville brought three foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S. onto Camp Lejeune by bypassing the base gate and taking them from Jacksonville to a boat dock on base, according to court documents.
According to a news release, the three workers were employed by a drywall company which had a contract with the U.S. military and was owned by Georgina Belcher.
G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said the Belchers pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bringing in and harboring certain people living illegally in the U.S. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.