The town of Swansboro reports an employee tested positive for COVID19 on the afternoon of Wednesday.
That employee came in close contact the day prior with 3 employees at the Recreation Center and 3 employees at Town Hall. All employees who had close contact were contacted and are self-quarantining and receiving tests. No close contact with the public was reported.
The Town took action to clean both the Town Hall and the Recreation Center on November 29 following the holiday weekend. Town Hall and the Visitors Center were already on schedule for closure to the public beginning December 1. The Recreation Center was also closed immediately.
In conjunction with other County recreation facilities, the Recreation Center will re-open today with limited staff. Any scheduled programs will continue to follow the Governor’s Executive Order restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.