FILE - Pandora Harrington, right, cries as she holds a sign with an image of Jason Walker during a demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Department, Jan. 9, 2022, in Fayetteville, N.C. A judge has granted a North Carolina police chief's request to release body camera video recorded moments after last Saturday's fatal shooting of Walker by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The Fayetteville Observer reports that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons issued his ruling Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, two days after Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins filed the request. (AP)