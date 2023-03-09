NEW BERN – Craven County residents raised their concerns at the county commissioners meeting Monday after it was learned a puppy rescued by Sheriff Chip Hughes back in January was euthanized.
The puppy, named Fred, was one of the many animals in the care of the animal shelter. In a statement from Sheriff Chip Hughes, he said he was falsely informed that Fred had found a happy home.
Craven/Pamlico County Animal Shelter did not respond to any inquires about the dog.
In a post by Craven County Sheriff’s Office-Animal Protection Services, it was alleged that it had “been revealed that Fred was actually euthanized” and that the county director had lied to Hughes about the status of the dog. Several more social media posts began emerging alleging Fred had been euthanized while claiming additional mistreatment of animals at the shelter in the past.
“It was easier just to euthanize him and put it past them and move on,” said one advocate involved with the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Barta.
At Monday’s meeting, Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson said Fred was at the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center for about a month. With a large influx of animals coming in, they had to make room somehow.
“I do wish that our staff had contacted the sheriff, because of his relationship with the animal and just given him a heads up or an opportunity to come get him. I regret that that did not occur,” Harrelson said.
Now, residents are skeptical he’s not the only dog they’re being misinformed about. The president of the Friends of Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Tyker Gonzalez, said she’s been looking into the euthanasia records reported to the state over the years and believes some aren’t adding up.
