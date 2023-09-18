KINSTON - A 30-year-old Kinston woman was arrested over the weekend for trafficking methamphetamine.
Jessica Anne West was arrested Sunday by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office officials after more than 58 grams of methamphetamine was discovered at an Andy Lane residence. LCSO patrol units on the A-shift were called to the residence to assist probation/parole officers, who were conducting a search.
Not only was the methamphetamine discovered during the search, multiple drug paraphernalia items were also located.
West was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a secured bond for the charges.
