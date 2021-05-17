Former President Donald Trump will deliver the featured remarks at next month’s state Republican Party convention in Greenville. The state GOP announced the news this morning.
Trump will speak at the convention dinner June 5. Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota will also speak at the convention.
“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise,” said N.C. GOP Chairman Michael Whatley in an emailed release. “President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China, and unleashing the American economy. We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.”
More than 2.75 million North Carolinians voted for Trump in November 2020. That represented 49.93% of the popular vote. He secured the state’s 15 electoral votes and finished with 74,000 more votes than Democrat Joe Biden. Biden’s 2.68 million votes represented 48.59% of the state’s total.
