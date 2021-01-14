RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State University reported it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with its athletics department.
The school made the announcement Wednesday on its website, but did not say how many people tested positive. A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity.
The school said those who tested positive are being isolated and quarantined. Contact tracing also has been initiated.
WRAL-TV had reported on Wednesday that the school's women’s basketball team postponed a game due to concerns about the virus. It’s not clear if the cluster was within the basketball team.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also reported on Wednesday that a COVID-19 cluster was identified among students who stayed on the campus during winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.