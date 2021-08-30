Fuel truck overturns and kills driver, shuts down N.C. 70 near Newport; highway reopened

A fuel tanker has overturned along Highway 70. Emergency crews were dispatched to the Carteret-Craven County line just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Following an accident involving a fuel tanker truck Sunday night on N.C. 70 in Newport, officials are working to clean up the spill that will shut down N.C. 70 in the morning.
West Bound lanes both open and East bound open one lane only on Highway 70 in Newport.
To detour coming from Havelock or the Beaufort areas go to Highway 101
If you travel from N.C. 24, then head to 9 Mile Rd over to Lake Rd, then Church Rd to N.C. 70 in Havelock.
Carteret Highway Maintenance Engineer, Gordy Eure said one side and one direction of the highway near the Newport and Havelock county line is shut down.
Eure said the Department of Transportation is responding to the scene with sand as they try to control the fuel leak.
Carteret County Fire Marshal, Eddie Lewis said the driver of the fuel tanker died at the scene.
A regional hazmat crew has been dispatched to the area from Washington, NC.
Officials are actively working to investigate the scene to determine the cause of the accident.
