DUPLIN COUNTY —An officer-involved shooting which occurred Feb. 24 has been confirmed by the Wallace Police Department.
According to police, the incident happened at 11 p.m. in the parking lot of 814 Norwood Street.
Police Chief James Crayton said the SBI is now investigating.
The Wallace Police Facebook page, members of the Wallace Police Department asked for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
