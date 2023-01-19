NEW BERN — Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn puppies in an abandoned home.
The home was on Riverside Road, west of Vanceboro.
Officers said they had been trying to catch the mother for several months after neighborhood complaints. Yesterday, they were checking traps in the area and discovered the dog and her litter in the house.
But, with the shelter nearing capacity, animal officials are having to find the dogs a new home and they're hoping they can do it soon.
Shelter Director Tommy Bell is hopeful that he can find them a new home, even expanding his search to different states.
They went out and went in the property and retrieved the dog and puppies.
But, with area shelters and rescues all nearing capacity, he said he's found that rescue centers in Northern states will be their best option.
"It's okay and I know that these rescues up North that we're dealing with right now for her, they're reputable," Bell said.
Major David McFadyen of the Craven County Sheriff's Office said the county animal control has been trying to rescue the dog for weeks now and they don't believe that this is her first litter, but for Bell, he said that it's not often that the shelter takes in a dog and her puppies.
