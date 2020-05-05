MONCURE (AP) — The body of a man who drowned in a North Carolina lake was recovered Monday, authorities said.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was called to a section of Jordan Lake near Moncure around 3:30 p.m. after a witness reported seeing someone who appeared to be in their late teens struggling to stay above the water, the agency said in a statement.
The body was recovered three hours later, according to the office. Officials did not immediately identify the victim, pending notification of family.
North Carolina State Parks Police, state Wildlife Law Enforcement, the Army Corps of Engineers and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the effort.
