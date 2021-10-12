RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina agency has cited a company after a worker was electrocuted and two others were injured in April.
The N.C. Department of Labor said it found two serious violations against Cashwell & Jones near Mount Olive and fined the company $9,000.
Cashwell & Jones and its parent company, Harvey Fertilizer and Gas, have 15 days to pay the fine, request an informal conference with the labor department, or appeal the fine.
The company said at the time that the workers were installing a flagpole in front of the business when the accident occurred.
