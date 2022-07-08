Yesterday afternoon we ran a story in this space on our online edition with the wrong photo. When we were notified we immediately took down that photo and replaced it with the correct picture. We appreciate the call bringing this error to our attention.
We apologize to our readers and to all who are concerned.
The Publisher
