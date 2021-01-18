ROANOKE RAPIDS (AP) — Four North Carolina men are facing charges after a police officer who pulled their car over for speeding found a body in the trunk.
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a Roanoke Rapids police officer stopped the car around 1 a.m. Monday.
Authorities said the officer found the body of 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids in the trunk of the car.
Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, and Shantron Avondre Person, 20 all of Roanoke Rapids, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all arrested and charged with murder.
They are being held without bond and scheduled for court appearances on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.