TARBORO (AP) — A man wanted for a murder in North Carolina has been taken into custody, a sheriff's office said.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Orlando McNair on Thursday, three weeks after the crime, WITN-TV reported.
Deputies said McNair was wanted for a murder at a Pinetops home on Dec. 25. According to the sheriff's office, he shot and killed a man and then abducted three children from the home. All three children were found safe the next day.
McNair was taken into custody at a home in Conetoe, according to the sheriff's office. The woman who lived at the house, Brandan Jenkins, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive from justice, authorities said.
McNair and Jenkins are being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center. It's not known if they have attorneys.
