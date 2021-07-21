ee-shirts showing a likeness of former North Carolina basketball players Theo Pinson and Jackie Manuel are seen for sale at Underground Printing in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Ann Arbor-based company Underground Printing is positioned to help athletes and its business make money with merchandise it can sell online. "It's the same service that students and groups and departments use anyway so this is just an avenue for athletes to do the same thing," said owner Rishi Narayan, whose company has 25 stores from Chapel Hill to Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)