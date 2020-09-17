CHATHAM, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have found a body believed to be a North Carolina man who went missing over the weekend after he tried to sell his Range Rover.
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are investigating the disappearance of William Anderson “Andy" Banks, 39, of Raleigh, as a homicide.
On Thursday, Raleigh Police say believe Banks' body was recovered by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. The body will be sent to the medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.
Authorities have already filed felony charges against Justin Fernando Merritt, who had arranged to buy Banks' SUV, for auto theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody in Danville, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.