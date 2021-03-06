FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A Fayetteville man is dead, a second is in critical condition and three others also suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city.
Police say the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on Shads Ford Boulevard. Thirty-two-year-old Albert Alexander Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, who has not been identified, was in critical condition Saturday after being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Three others suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
Police say multiple vehicles fled the scene, and that their investigation is ongoing.
