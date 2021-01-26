FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson states his opposition to the proposed budget bill during a Senate session in Raleigh, N.C. Jackson has announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Jackson unveiled his bid on Tuesday, Jan, 26, 2021. He's the second Democrat to enter the race to succeed Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who isn’t seeking reelection. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP)