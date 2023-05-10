DUPLIN COUNTY — Three men, who are registered sex offenders with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, were arrested after failing to report new addresses.
Nicholas Chestnutt is a registered sex offender in the Wallace area. He was charged on Mar. 28, 2023 with failure to report a new address. Chestnutt was jailed in the Cumberland County Jail.
Raheem Christopher Rogers is a registered sex offender in the Warsaw area. Rogers was charged on Feb. 10, 2023 with failure to register and failure to report a new address. Rogers was jailed in the Sampson County Jail.
Timothy Davenport is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office in the Beulaville area. Davenport was charged on Mar. 30, 2023 with failure to register and failure to report a new address. Davenport was arrested May 8 and was released after making bond.
