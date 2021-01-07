HIGH POINT (AP) — A North Carolina swim club coach was accused of sexually assaulting a minor over what investigators say is a span of years, police said.
The High Point Police Department said in a news release that Aaron Philip Key, 27, of Raleigh is charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.
According to police, a juvenile reported in November being sexually assaulted over multiple years by their swim club coach. An investigation led to Key's arrest, although the news release didn't specify the time span involved.
Key was arrested on Tuesday and is in the Guilford County jail on a $250,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
