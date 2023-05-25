KINSTON - A school bus crash in Lenoir County caused a pickup truck driver to be airlifted, while five children and a bus driver were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Pauls Path Road and Ben Dail Road, between Kinston and La Grange.
According to Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks says the bus was from La Grange Elementary School. Troopers said there were about 21 children on the bus.
Authorities say the pickup truck ran into the back of the school bus. The truck driver was towing lawnmowers, his truck ran off the road and he was pinned in the crash. That man was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center while the others were taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
Hanks says the school system brought in another bus to take the children back to the elementary school where parents were able to pick them up. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
