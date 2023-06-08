fire

EDGECOMBE COUNTY - Edgecombe County Deputies say a young child is dead and a mother in critical condition after a drowning this afternoon in Edgecombe County.

The incident occurred. at a pond behind north of Tarboro.

Deputies say the child, who is around 5 years old, went into the water and the mother jumped in to save them. The woman became unresponsive and the first deputy on scene along with a citizen attempted to resuscitate her.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department dive team is currently attempting to recover the body of the child.

