EDGECOMBE COUNTY - Edgecombe County Deputies say a young child is dead and a mother in critical condition after a drowning this afternoon in Edgecombe County.
The incident occurred. at a pond behind north of Tarboro.
Deputies say the child, who is around 5 years old, went into the water and the mother jumped in to save them. The woman became unresponsive and the first deputy on scene along with a citizen attempted to resuscitate her.
The Rocky Mount Fire Department dive team is currently attempting to recover the body of the child.
