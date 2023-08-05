ST HELENA - A former Daily News associate was killed by an alleged reckless and impaired driver.
Lynnette Smalley, of Old Tar Landing Rd. in Jacksonville was being transported by ambulance around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for an on-going medical issue when a 2010 Ford Edge crossed the center line of U.S. Hwy. 117 and struck the ambulance head-on, according to Pender EMS & Fire Chief Everett Baysden during a press conference Friday afternoon.
Lynnette was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cassandra Nicole Soga, 34, of Rocky Point, the driver of the Ford Edge that struck the ambulance was also seriously injured and flown to Novant. She has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving left of center, according to the N.C Highway Patrol.
The NCSHP expects additional charges to be filed.
Law enforcement officials said Soga’s erratic driving was called into the Emergency 911 Center by other drivers just prior to the wreck.
Soga was scheduled to be in Pender County District Court on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023, to face a misdemeanor probation violation, according to the N.C. Court Calendar’s website.
Soga is no stranger to law enforcement.
A convicted felon beginning in August 2016 for drug offenses, Soga was last convicted in New Hanover court in June 2022 for misdemeanor drunk and disorderly conduct. Soga was on an active probation at the time of the Thursday wreck, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website.
EMS crew members, paramedic Holly Bauer and advanced EMT Catherine Wortman received serious injuries and remained in the hospital as of Friday morning, officials said.
