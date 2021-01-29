LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man solicited a child for sex in exchange for money by sending a social media text message, a sheriff's office said.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Grady Louis Shipman, 69, of Lexington messaged a child under 16 on Facebook Messenger soliciting sex, The Dispatch of Lexington reported. Authorities began an investigation and served a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.
Shipman was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of a child less than 16 by a computer or other electronic media device for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act. He was given a $75,000 secured bond, but it isn’t known if he has an attorney. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.