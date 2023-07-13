FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)